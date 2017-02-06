Nigerians Hold Anti-Govt Protests - - Live Updates

A protest to demand good governance and an urgent explanation for the country's economic downturn kicks off today simultaneously in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and other major cities across the country.

The decision to stage the process has been met with stiff opposition by the police who, repeatedly, told the organisers to call off their planned action.

Popular musician, 2Face Idibia, who was billed to lead the protest in Lagos, opted out at the eleventh hour citing security concerns.

In Lagos, the protesters are expected to march from National Stadium in Surulere to the National Theatre, Iganmu, a distance of about four kilometres.

