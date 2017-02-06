6 February 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigerians Hold Anti-Govt Protests - - Live Updates

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ben Ezeamalu

A protest to demand good governance and an urgent explanation for the country's economic downturn kicks off today simultaneously in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and other major cities across the country.

The decision to stage the process has been met with stiff opposition by the police who, repeatedly, told the organisers to call off their planned action.

Popular musician, 2Face Idibia, who was billed to lead the protest in Lagos, opted out at the eleventh hour citing security concerns.

In Lagos, the protesters are expected to march from National Stadium in Surulere to the National Theatre, Iganmu, a distance of about four kilometres.

PREMIUM TIMES will be bringing you live updates of events from Lagos.

Nigeria

Lagos Clamps Down On Illegal Abattoirs, Cattle Markets

In a renewed effort to stem the tide of illegal operations, prevent the sale of unwholesome meat and improve hygiene… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.