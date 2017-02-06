6 February 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Rugby - Seven Talking Points From Sydney As Blitzboks Clinch Third Title

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

The Blitzboks continue to the darlings of the South African rugby-watching public and are tearing away at the top of the table. Their 17-point lead over second-placed England will come in handy when they lose some of their star players for the rest of the season. ANTOINETTE MULLER picks some highlights from Sydney.

Another weekend, another fine display from South Africa's favourite rugby team. Sure, it's the truncated version of the sport but South African rugby needs all the positive mojo it can get.

South Africa overcame a bumpy group stage to beat USA 10-21 in the quarter-finals, run over Australia 12-26 and finally get one over bogey team England, beating them 14-29 as they made it three from four in the 2016-17 World Series Sevens.

Players now have just under a month to regroup and rejig before Las Vegas Sevens roll around. Here are some of the key points from the weekend's action.

Fool me once, twice, thrice... but not four times

At the Rio Olympics, at the Cape Town Sevens, Wellington Sevens and the group stages of the Sydney Sevens, England pulled a fast one over the Blitzboks. The two sides met again in the weekend's final and...

South Africa

Tshisekedi's Death Highlights Obstacles and Opportunities for Peace

The death in Brussels of Etienne Tshisekedi wa Mulumba, the iconic figure of democracy in the Democratic Republic of… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.