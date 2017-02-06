South Africa: Rugby - Seven Talking Points From Sydney As Blitzboks Clinch Third Title

analysis

The Blitzboks continue to the darlings of the South African rugby-watching public and are tearing away at the top of the table. Their 17-point lead over second-placed England will come in handy when they lose some of their star players for the rest of the season. ANTOINETTE MULLER picks some highlights from Sydney.

Another weekend, another fine display from South Africa's favourite rugby team. Sure, it's the truncated version of the sport but South African rugby needs all the positive mojo it can get.

South Africa overcame a bumpy group stage to beat USA 10-21 in the quarter-finals, run over Australia 12-26 and finally get one over bogey team England, beating them 14-29 as they made it three from four in the 2016-17 World Series Sevens.

Players now have just under a month to regroup and rejig before Las Vegas Sevens roll around. Here are some of the key points from the weekend's action.

Fool me once, twice, thrice... but not four times

At the Rio Olympics, at the Cape Town Sevens, Wellington Sevens and the group stages of the Sydney Sevens, England pulled a fast one over the Blitzboks. The two sides met again in the weekend's final and...