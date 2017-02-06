6 February 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Al-Shabaab Denies Stealing Voters' Kit in Mandera

Tagged:

Related Topics

Somali terror group Al-Shabaab has denied claims that it stole a biometric voter registration (BVR) kit during Thursday's attack on a police camp in Mandera County.

In a statement through its radio and on its website Sunday, the terrorists termed Kenya's claims as propaganda.

"The Mujahideen termed as false the claims of the Kenyan Government that some of the things we have seized include some of the election equipment known as BVR.

"Mujahideen say those equipment were not part of the spoils seized," says part of the statement.

This is contrary to Lafey deputy county commissioner Eric Oronyi's statement that among the things taken from the camp in Arabia was election equipment.

"The attackers made away with a police vehicle, a motorcycle, three rifles, bullets and four voter registration kits belonging to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission," Mr Oronyi had said.

But in the statement, Al-Shabaab, who refer to themselves as Mujahideen, asked the government to come clean on the whereabouts of the kit instead of putting blame on the group.

"Kenyan Government should stop lying about the kit. It is true that the Mujahideen attacked a police camp and seized police vehicle, several rifles, and ammunition. But they did not take away any election equipment," says the statement.

Al-Shabaab also confirmed that during the 1.30am raid, police officers fled and left behind their belongings.

Mr Oronyi and Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery had confirmed Al-Shabaab's statement that all 21 police officers who were present during the attack fled and were not injured.

"The police officers took cover and the attackers made away with their personal belongings," said Mr Oronyi

Kenya

Doctors Strike, Drought Top Agenda as Governors Meet

The Council of Governors was on Monday afternoon expected to convene to discuss significant issues affecting the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.