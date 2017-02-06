Somalia: SNA, AMISOM Forces Carry Out Sweep in Mogadishu

Somali Federal Government forces, with the support of African Union troops have launched a joint security operations in Mogadishu ahead of Feb. 8, presidential election.

The joint forces carried out the operations in Wadajir and Waberi districts in the capital, searching suspected houses and vehicles, in a bid to thwart impending Al shabaab attacks.

Dozens of people, mainly youths were arrested in connection with insecurity acts and Al shabaab during the sweep in Mogadishu by Somali and AMISOM troops, according to police.

The Somali government forces and their allied AU forces have blocked several streets in Mogadishu, to make sure the security of the city ahead of the presidential election next Wed.