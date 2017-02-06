4 February 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: SNA, AMISOM Forces Carry Out Sweep in Mogadishu

Tagged:

Related Topics

Somali Federal Government forces, with the support of African Union troops have launched a joint security operations in Mogadishu ahead of Feb. 8, presidential election.

The joint forces carried out the operations in Wadajir and Waberi districts in the capital, searching suspected houses and vehicles, in a bid to thwart impending Al shabaab attacks.

Dozens of people, mainly youths were arrested in connection with insecurity acts and Al shabaab during the sweep in Mogadishu by Somali and AMISOM troops, according to police.

The Somali government forces and their allied AU forces have blocked several streets in Mogadishu, to make sure the security of the city ahead of the presidential election next Wed.

Somalia

President Focuses on Security, Stability Ahead of Elections

Incumbent Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has vowed to focus on establishing security and political stability if… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.