South Africa: Labour Intensive Youth Projects - Keeping Hope Alive

analysis

The signing of the Youth Employment Accord on the April 18, 2013 was both historic and significant. It was historic in a sense of bringing together for the first time the country's social partners comprising of government, business, labour, and youth formations in one room to commit themselves to resolving the intractable challenge of youth unemployment.

This is a global challenge that defies quick fixes. In 1998, the World Employment Report found that at least 60-million young people were unemployed. By 2009 this number had increased to 81-million young people.

Minister of Rural Development and Land Reform Gugile Nkwinti best captured the sentiments regarding the significance of the accord when he observed, "A country that does not look after its youth has no future. The signing of the Youth Employment Accord demonstrates full appreciation of this fact. Empowered youth, particularly those living in rural areas, will invariably help develop their communities by building schools, bridges, roads and erect fences. We must spare no energy in ensuring the successful implementation of this historic accord."

The accord affords the youth meaningful experience in the work environment, thus enabling them to "gain life-long skills and the discipline necessary to make it in life"....