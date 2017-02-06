South Africa: SONA 2017 - the Home Stretch Begins

analysis

When President Jacob Zuma on Thursday delivers his 2017 State of the Nation Address (SONA), indications are that the policy line will be held on boosting economic growth, fighting unemployment and poverty and effecting land reform. The language may morph into "radical socio-economic transformation" and "reigniting economic growth", if the recent ANC and Cabinet lekgotlas are anything to go by. But it's what takes place away from the parliamentary podium that holds the clues about what's really going on. By MARIANNE MERTEN.

While SONA marks the start of the parliamentary calendar, the president's speech on government's priorities is the outcome of the Cabinet lekgotla that is informed by the preceding ANC lekgotla, which in turn is informed by the governing party's January 8th Statement that typically sets the political tone for the year.

A presidency statement ahead of last week's Cabinet lekgotla said the gathering would "deliberate strongly on efforts to reignite economic growth, working with other social partners, taking forward the achievements of the past year in promoting unity in action in protecting the economy and advancing growth in a difficult economic environment".

Days earlier, the ANC lekgotla statement said central to radical socio-economic transformation was "an effective state...