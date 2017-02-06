6 February 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Cameroon: Afcon 2017 - Unfavoured, Unliked, Unbelievable Cameroon Seal Fifth Title in Fine Fashion

Heading into the tournament, Cameroon weren't even underdogs: they weren't given a hope in hell. But the squad that was considered the weakest ever Indomitable Lions side to go to an Africa Cup of Nations overcame all the odds under the tutelage of a coach who didn't even make the original five-man shortlist for the job. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

It was the final that nobody would have predicted and the champions nobody saw coming. Cameroon claimed a 2-1 win over Egypt on Sunday night to claim their fifth Africa Cup of Nations after a tournament which has been defined by them defying expectation.

In a rather frenetic match, an inexperienced Indomitable Lions side pipped veterans Egypt as they scripted the final chapter in what has been a tremendous journey. Egypt were unbeaten in Afcon for 13 years and had not conceded two goals in any match since November 2014. Until now.

On paper, Egypt and Cameroon could not be more different. In goal, Egypt's 44-year old Essam El-Hadary started playing football before Cameroon's 21-year-old Fabrice Ondoa was even born. Egypt had won seven titles, their most recent victory coming in 2010. Cameroon have won four, their last victory coming in...

