Kenya: Activist Boniface Mwangi Wants Security

Activist Boniface Mwangi has asked for state security, linking his death threats to a case between him and Deputy President William Ruto.

Mr Mwangi, in a statement recorded at Central Police Station, Nairobi on Friday, said that he had credible reports that he was marked for death.

"Because my life is in danger, l request state security. I state it on record that truth will never die, that my resolve for open and accountable governance remains undone and my fight for the equality of all shall live on beyond my death," he said in the police statement.

He narrated how the case he filed against the DP has turned against him.

"The DP took me to court over a tweet that according to him is libellous and defamatory. The suit arising from the tweet, expressed fears that Hon William Ruto will kill me the way Jacob Juma was killed," Mr Mwangi explained in his statement.

He went on: "While the court is expected to determine the case independently, it is becoming clear that there is an active team commissioned to use extra judicial means to silence me."

The DP had in the case said that the activist must be made to prove his allegations.

Mr Mwangi, who eyeing Starehe parliamentary seat said that the threats had increased after the case.

He said that the threats against his life was a bigger scheme to silence government critics. "This threats should be treated as part of a larger strategy to shrink independent active citizen's voices," Mr Mwangi said.