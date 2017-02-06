3 February 2017

Sudan: Nyala Development Bank - 3.5 Million Sudan Pounds Embezzled

Nyala — Employees of the Export Development Bank in Nyala, South Darfur, have escaped after embezzling 3.5 million Sudanese pounds ($533,770).

Their escape became known after a team of the Export Development Bank's headquarters came to Nyala to investigate the fraud this week, a source in the bank reported to Radio Dabanga.

The three employees have fled two weeks ago, the source said, adding that they work as a deputy manager, an investment manager and an accountant for the bank.

The bank's presidency has temporarily placed the Nyala branch manager out of service until the problem is resolved. A manager sent from Khartoum will replace him.

The embezzlement becomes known in the wake of the disappearance of client accounts' balances in the branch of the Savings and Social Development Bank of Nyala. The branch has ordered the arrest of four of its employees in the case.

Suspected members of a forgery network in Nyala have been apprehended for counterfeiting notes of Sudanese pounds and Chadian Francs, the Governor of South Darfur announced on Wednesday.

