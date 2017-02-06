3 February 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Two Minors Raped in South Darfur

Manawashi — Two gunmen raped two girls, 14 years old, in Musku in Manawashi locality on Thursday.

A relative of one of the victims told Radio Dabanga that two armed men attacked the girls when they were on their way from Um Driseih to their village in Musku, South Darfur. The men grabbed them and raped them alternately.

Locals found the girls after a couple of hours. Both victims were brought to Manawashi health centre, but one of the girls was bleeding heavily and practically unconscious. She has been transferred to Nyala for treatment on Friday.

