4 February 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Candidates' Campaign Speeches At Parliament

Photo: D. Hakes/Carter Center Photos
(file photo).

The second batch of eight presidential candidates have addressed the parliament Saturday, as the country is moving closer to the poll scheduled for nex Wednesday, February 8.

The candidates, including former government ministers delivered 30-minute speeches focused on their agenda if elected on 8th February as president for the next four years.

The country's parliament, comprising of Lower and Upper houses will vote for a new president in a secret ballot in Mogadishu on 8th February, 2017 under tight security.

In the tough race, 23 Presidential hopefuls are competing for the top seat of the country, an election that is expected to pave the way for a Universal suffrage in 2020.

