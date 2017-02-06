Somalia: Kahda Police Chief, Soldiers Arrested Over Civilian Death

The police boss of the remote district of Kahda in Mogadishu Bashir Ali has been arrested, along with his security guards over the death of a civilian during violence.

Mohamed Sheikh Yusuf, an elder in the area has confirmed the detention of Kahda district police chief to Radio Shabelle over the phone on Saturday.

The arrest of the police commander and his fellow soldiers followed the murder of unarmed man by the area security forces who use excessive force to intervene local militia fighting.

The local police fired live bullets on crowd in the area, killing at least one, and injuring two more people, according to the elder who gave an interview with Radio Shabelle's station.