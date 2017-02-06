5 February 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Zimbabwe: Is Zimbabwe's Pastor Evan Mawarire Worthy of Being Called a Hero?

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

Zimbabwe has a long history of cherishing icons and heroes. Does Pastor Evan Mawarire belong in this pantheon? By MAKO MUZENDA.

Mbuya Nehanda is a name that almost every Zimbabwean knows. A legendary woman who led resistance to British colonial rule in the First Chimurenga, Mbuya Nehanda was a spiritual leader who was executed by British forces in 1898. It's said that she danced on her way to the gallows, happy because she knew her spirit would live on and that her people would be free. Over a century after her death, Mbuya Nehanda stands as a symbol unblemished by time and the current political and economic instability. There are many other icons that are entrenched in collective memory, the latest being Pastor Evan Mawarire, a man who has inspired hope but also attracted cynicism.

In Zimbabwe, the word "hero" is most often associated with the liberation struggle - a person who is fighting a political and social struggle. The first chimurenga (revolutionary struggle) was brief and painfully unsuccessful, but from the ashes of its failure rose the figures of Mbuya Nehanda and Sekuru Kaguvi. These two (more the latter than the former) came to symbolise the fight for freedom...

Zimbabwe

Minister Encourages Rape Accused 'Prophet' Magaya

Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Dr Walter Mzembi has urged Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.