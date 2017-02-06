Zimbabwe: Is Zimbabwe's Pastor Evan Mawarire Worthy of Being Called a Hero?

analysis

Zimbabwe has a long history of cherishing icons and heroes. Does Pastor Evan Mawarire belong in this pantheon? By MAKO MUZENDA.

Mbuya Nehanda is a name that almost every Zimbabwean knows. A legendary woman who led resistance to British colonial rule in the First Chimurenga, Mbuya Nehanda was a spiritual leader who was executed by British forces in 1898. It's said that she danced on her way to the gallows, happy because she knew her spirit would live on and that her people would be free. Over a century after her death, Mbuya Nehanda stands as a symbol unblemished by time and the current political and economic instability. There are many other icons that are entrenched in collective memory, the latest being Pastor Evan Mawarire, a man who has inspired hope but also attracted cynicism.

In Zimbabwe, the word "hero" is most often associated with the liberation struggle - a person who is fighting a political and social struggle. The first chimurenga (revolutionary struggle) was brief and painfully unsuccessful, but from the ashes of its failure rose the figures of Mbuya Nehanda and Sekuru Kaguvi. These two (more the latter than the former) came to symbolise the fight for freedom...