South Africa: SARS Wars - Raising Discord As Media Spokesman Lodges Complaint Against Communications Head

analysis

The air at SARS headquarters in Pretoria is thick with paranoia, intrigue and apparent insult. Not only are staff still being subjected to a Grant Thornton forensic probe, dubbed Project Lion, and aimed at flushing out any potential irregularities in the SARS modernisation and technology programme implemented between 2007 to 2014, and which covers some of the time Pravin Gordhan was commissioner, but now three senior executives tasked with dealing with media are reportedly at each other's throats. By MARIANNE THAMM.

SARS senior media officials are at each other's throats as the atmosphere at the revenue collection service seems to deteriorate with each new breaking apparent scandal. With dirty laundry being aired in public almost weekly it is clear that it is growing increasingly difficult for the SARS media team to deploy a suitable and convincing counter-spin cycle.

Daily Maverick has reliably learned that SARS spokesperson Sandile Memela has lodged a complaint against SARS Chief Officer of Strategy, Communications and Enforcement, Hlengani Mathebula. This after Mathebula allegedly called in the media team, including the controversial Luther Lebelo, and accused officials of incompetence.

Mathebula's tongue-lashing led to Memela's reporting him to SARS commissioner Tom Moyane who in turn passed the complaint...