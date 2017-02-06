South Africa: Salvage Mission - ANC's Search for a Rescue Plan in Its Year of Reckoning

analysis

Aside from President Jacob Zuma, there are not many people who will claim that all is well in the ANC. The results of last year's local government elections forced the ANC to confront the possibility that it might lose power in 2019. There has since been an array of interventions to deal with the crisis. From holding a national consultative conference (NCC), asking the ANC national executive committee (NEC) to step down, forcing Zuma to leave office and giving greater powers to ANC branches, there are plenty of proposals on the table. For the ANC to survive, one or more of these strategies needs to work before the year is out. By RANJENI MUNUSAMY.

"It may be possible at some point to salvage the ANC from this race to the bottom. But it is also equally possible that the ANC may so thoroughly discredit itself that there may be nothing to salvage."

These were the words of former President Kgalema Motlanthe in an interview published in City Press last year. He also said those in the higher echelons of the party only wanted to adhere to the ANC constitution selectively.

"In the absence of a countervailing, rigorous internal democracy, power...