6 February 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: God Told Me I'll Be President One Day, Says Fayose

Photo: This Day
Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose.
By Alo Abiola

Ekiti State governor and chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors' forum, Mr Ayodele Fayose has declared that he will one day become the president of Nigeria .

He said the revelation about becoming a future Nigerian leader was made known to him by God.

The governor who did not specify when and how the prophesy will be fulfilled, said he believed the prophesy will manifest the same way and manner he emerged Ekiti state governor twice against all odds.

Speaking at an annual media get-together, held at the government house, Ado Ekiti at the weekend, the governor said, "It is according to God's will that I will one day become the president of Nigeria.

"Do not bother to ask me questions as to how this will materialise, I also do not know how it will happen but all I know is that I shall one day occupy the presidential villa, not as a visitor but as president. So many people in top positions will be displaced and removed from their positions for my rising.

"God has told me I will rise in the nation's political arena thrice, It has happened two times, all wars waged against me never stand," he said.

Governor Fayose posited that he was in the good book of most Nigerians, who he said would always be ready to make God's plans for him come to pass at the appointed time.

He promised to use his position as the chairman of PDP governors forum to reposition the party, correct many ills of the society as well as fight the cause of the poor masses.

While appreciating journalists for their effective coverage of the state, he advised them not to allow themselves to be drawn into politics.

Doing so, he noted, would impugn on their integrity and make them inherit other people's enemies.

The governor also called on Nigerians to pray for their leaders and support them, no matter what.

In his remarks, the chairman, Ekiti State council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mr Laolu Omosilade, commended the governor for his support to the union.

