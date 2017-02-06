Botswana: President Khama Hails Farmers

Mosinki — President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama has said farming communities just like residents in towns and villages deserve to be appreciated for their efforts.

Speaking at an occasion to interact with farmers at Mosinki lands near Molepolole he said the visit was to attest that he appreciated Batswana at all levels despite their location in the country.

He said farmers had complained that they did not get a chance to interact with him at their lands whilst only towns and village residents enjoyed and benefited from his visits.

President Khama applauded farmers who continued to utilise farming assistance from government to improve production at the lands saying the good rains experienced across the country gave hope for a good harvest.

For his part, area MP Mr Mahommed Khan applauded President Khama for the visit and donating to the less fortunate members of the community.

He said though the visit was about interacting with a target group, Molepolele still had a lot of challenges that the President may assist in.

He cited delayed critical village infrastructure and shortage of water which he said continued to be a major impediment to development.

A farmer Ms Tebalo Nchoko speaking on behalf of the area farmers' committee thanked government initiative geared towards increasing food production and economic empowerment, which farmers had taken advantage of.

She said through Integrated Support Programme for Arable Agriculture Development, farmers were able to fend for their families and meet their daily needs.

Before dinning with Mosinki community, President Khama donated solar lights, food hampers to the less fortunate, blankets to the elderly, sweets to children and Bibles to assist in spreading the gospel.

Source: BOPA