Uganda: How Greed, Money Crushed Uganda Cranes Afcon Hopes

Kampala — As the Uganda Cranes dazzled millions of TV viewers across the continent and at home after nearly 40 years absence at Africa's premier sports event, the team's failure to win any game in Gabon had as much to do with the strengths of their opponents as the indiscipline in the camp, Saturday Monitor has learnt.

Money, sex, and downright arrogance were the things Ugandans watching the games did not see on the television screens but were bubbling in the camp with at least six players engaging in a sex orgy after they reportedly smuggled one prostitute into the camp.

The Cranes players had fought a good fight in the qualification round, breaking the jinx that had eluded the country for 40 years. The country looked forward to great football and a return to the cream table of football. Unfortunately, the boys were completely looking at a different ball game - of how to cash in quickly on the opportunity the qualification for Afcon had presented them.

Money trail

In a space of five months, from last September when the Cranes qualified after beating Comoros 1-0 at Namboole to-date, information available to Saturday Monitor shows that the Cranes core squad of 23 players has raked in $27,200 each (approx. Shs97million).

This is a compilation of monies the team was given both out of good will, match-winning bonuses from the federation, and/or demanded that they be paid before playing in the tournament in Gabon from which they were eliminated in group stages on January 22 after losing to Egypt.

Prior to playing the qualifier match against Comoros on September 4 last year, Fufa President Moses Magogo, had promised all players and technical staff a bonus of $10,000 (Shs35m) each. The team was camping at Serene Suites, Mutundwe, while training at Islamic University In Uganda (IUIU) Kaboja female campus. Fufa itself then requested for $2m (Shs7b) to facilitate the national team after qualification to the tournament in Gabon.

Insiders familiar with the national team recounted, that after almost three weeks training at Serene Suites, Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic and a squad of 26 players flew to Tunisia for an international friendly with their national team Cathage Eagles on December 31 aboard Ethiopian Airlines flight ET 612 via Dubia, United Arab Emirates. Here, sources said, the team maintained a semblance of discipline and was in very good spirits. Cranes lost 2-0 to the Tunisia Cathage Eagles.

After the Tunis loss, coach Micho dropped three players, Benjamin Ochan, Edirisa Lubega and Muzamiru Mutyaba, and proceeded with the final 23-man squad to Dubai for the second training camp, and where they were also set to play Slovenia, Slovakia and the former reigning African champions, Ivory Coast. The Afcon was to start on January 14.

It is here in Dubai, sources said, that some of the players started exhibiting their true colours aware that the final list of Uganda footballers had been submitted to beat the Confederation of African Football (Caf) deadline. The players made a list of demands that included, $1,000 (Shs3.5m) each per day in training camp, $10,000 (Shs35m) each as bonus for every win and $5,000 (Shs17m) each for every match drawn in the tournament. The team also sought $15,000 each as 'appearance fee' for reaching Afcon.

The vocal advocates for these demands, sources named Yunus Ssentamu, Luwagga Kizito, Godfrey Walusimbi and Jamal Salim. Those who supported the decision but were measured in their tone included Tony Mawejje, Hassan Wasswa and Joseph Ochaya.

Caught off-guard by the demands, sources added that Fufa officials that had travelled with the team to Dubai started making frantic back and forth calls with officials back home. The newly-crowned Africa-based Caf Player of the Year Denis Onyango, was reportedly also a catalyst in the money crusade, but was very "cautious" not to stick out his neck nor his teammates putting out their names with such outrageous demands.

Mr Onyango is said to have demanded that the currency of the discussion be kept in dollars, to which Magogo replied that the money he received from government was in Shillings.

It was here in Dubai that the spirit for the tournament started dissipating. Sources said the team broke up into two camps, with the majority in support of the move and minority who had one option--to follow suite. The majority of the players at one time even rebelled against captain Geoffrey Massa whom they construed to be siding with the federation (Fufa).

President Museveni during the same time sent the team season's greetings which were delivered to Dubai. To fully express their anger, some plays tore up the cards while raging "we want money and you're sending us cards." One player even told Mr Magogo "next time you go to Museveni to ask for anything, first talk to us," corroborated accounts show.

It must be noted that late last year State House comptroller Lucy Nakyobe wired $10,000 (Shs35m) directly to each of the players' account which had been promised if Cranes qualified.

Mr Magogo and Fufa officials while in Dubai finally worked out a compromise with the team that, each player be paid $2,000 (Shs7m) on the spot, $5500 (Shs19m) wired to the accounts and another $200 ( Shs700,00) for upkeep to each player's family back home.

Rising Onduparaka star Muhammad Shaban, who was among the few mutineers to his fellow teammates' actions, sources said confided in one of the technical people, that "I fear that as a new man on the team I will be isolated if I don't like what they are doing and in football you cannot play if you are isolated."

The sums of players show a substantial rise in bonuses of a contemporary Cranes footballer. Ten years ago when Uganda beat Nigeria, each player received Shs1 million ($300 at present exchange rate). In the late 90s, Cranes players would get as low as Shs260,000 ($75) for a match.

The team meanwhile touched down in Gabon on January 14 but by this time, with the damage already done, one official corroborating the various accounts, told this newspaper. En route to Gabon Fufa President Magogo even carried some of the money in cash because they had struck the deal with the players to clear all money in time.

Three days later in Gabon, the Cranes played against the Black Stars of Ghana in a group D encounter at the Port Gentil Stadium but lost 1-0. Later they lost to Egypt 1-0 and drew with Mali 1-1 which dashed their hopes of outshining the 1978 team that lost to the hosts Ghana in the finals.

Meanwhile, while in camp in Gabon, sources also recounted how a small cluster of players went to exhibit more indiscipline by stealthily bringing a woman into camp in total disregard of the team's code of conduct at the tournament.

Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga and a team of MPs flew to Gabon to boost morale of the Cranes ahead of the brawl with Egypt. Ms Kadaga had also mobilised some money for the team from which each player pocketed at least $2,000 (Shs7m).

At the Kadaga handover of the cheque to Massa in Port Gentil, some MPs led by Mohammed Nsereko raised $4,000 for the players. But when the captain attempted to equally share the money among the players and technical team, he was summarily stopped in his tracks by Denis Guma who insisted that the allocation be limited to teammates.

A senior official who was with the team told this newspaper yesterday "to be honest with you we were extremely disappointed with the actions of how boys. How do you demand for $15,000 dollars a week away from the match.

"Those boys have received almost $20,000 since September when they qualified, money that no one in Ugandan football has ever earned. They are just too greedy and our worst fear currently is that they can even sell away a game in case opportunity avails."

Attempts to speak to senior Cranes players Massa and Mawejje were futile by press time. Mawejje's phone was off while Massa was not readily available as he was reportedly in the gym.

Ssentamu and Onyango's phones also remained switched off.

But Walusimbi managed to call us back after missing our calls. He said he was in the village and unable to comment on the particular matter on phone but promised to speak in person next week.

Fufa speaks out

Fufa president Moses Magogo declined to speak about the matter choosing to refer this reporter to the body's communications manager, Mr Ahmed Hussein.

Mr Hussein explains

"I was with the team during the entire campaign and we held several discussions with the players about their emoluments and we reached a gentleman's agreement that I cannot violate and discuss in the media unless they themselves do.

Some of the discussions were held in Dubai and they accepted to go with what we were offering. We explained to them that the Afcon, for some, was their highest stage and playing it was going to yield to them not only experience but future opportunities as well.

We also explained to them that we had tabled a budget of Shs7b to government but only got Shs2b which we also got in installments. We also told them that the most important thing is what playing meant to the rest of the country back home rather than what they wanted but wasn't there; simply, we just didn't want a broken team.

But what I can assure you is that at the tournament in Gabon the spirit was there and the boys displayed all that they could for the best of the country."

On indiscipline: The discipline in the camp was superb and I am certain about this because I was with the players the whole time. But if there were some isolated cases as you allege, I am sure it will be reflected in a report of investigations that Caf is compiling. We were a team of 35 people including the players and we all signed the code of conduct, with the clause that breaking them, would be subject to a judicial process which they are much aware of.

What I can however assure you is that they did everything they could."