Gambia: New Minister Promises to Make Impact On Youths, Sports

The new Youth Minister Henry Gomez after his appointment has promised to make a huge impact on Youth and Sports.

Mr Henry Gomez, who was part of the 10 new appointees as Minister in the new government of President Barrow, disclosed this to the press on Wednesday, 1 February, 2017 after he was sworn in as minister.

"With the help of the youths and relevant stakeholders, we will lead the Gambia to the next African cup of nations and even the world cup" Youth Minister, Henry Gomez remarked.

The Youth Minister also noted that, during his tenure of office he will ensure each and every region have a youth centre which will help to serve as a platform for young people to learn productive skills in order to gain meaningful employment.

Minister Gomez further noted that he will work harder to end the 'backway', a perilous Journey that ends the lives of many young Gambians and other youths across the continent.

"Our first priority area will be fighting against irregular migration which is the 'backway', by keeping the young people engaged in meaningful activities through their youth centres," he remarked.

Minister Gomez calls on young people to put their differences aside and work together as one to achieve a common goal.

After his appointment for the first time, on Thursday, 2 February, he visited the National Youth Council and had a meeting with them.

The aim of the meeting was to familiarise himself with the council's staff. He was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary, Youth and Sports.

Brief Background information about Henry Gomez

Mr Henry Gomez is the newly appointed minister of Youth and Sports (MOYS). He is the leader of The Gambia Party for Democracy and Progress (GPDP).

He is a Gambian who was based in Hamburg, Germany before he returned home to launch his political party to challenge former President Yahya Jammeh in the 2006 presidential elections.

The party initially put Gomez as their presidential candidate for the 2006 elections, but after his candidature was refused by the IEC the party joined the then UDP / NRP alliance.

The GPDP was part of the opposition Coalition for the 2016 presidential election, where Adama Barrow was selected as the opposition candidate and subsequently won the elections.