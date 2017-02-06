3 February 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Waiting for the Second Batch of Cabinet Ministers

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Spokesperson of the Coalition had told journalists on Tuesday that the first batch of Cabinet ministers to be sworn in on Wednesday constituted eleven ministers.

The second batch to be announced is reported to constitute seven ministers. They are the minister of transport, works and infrastructure, minister of information and communication infrastructure, minister of health and social welfare, minister of basic and secondary education, minister of higher education, research, science and technology, minster of petroleum and minister of energy.

People are waiting to find out whether the appointees will meet the criteria established by the Constitution to ensure professionalism and competence in discharging public functions.

Gambia

Banjul Hopes to Revive Key Tourism Industry

"It seemed like the entire world was coming to an end," recalls Abdoulie Hydara, director general of The Gambia's… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.