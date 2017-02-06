Gambia: Waiting for the Second Batch of Cabinet Ministers

The Spokesperson of the Coalition had told journalists on Tuesday that the first batch of Cabinet ministers to be sworn in on Wednesday constituted eleven ministers.

The second batch to be announced is reported to constitute seven ministers. They are the minister of transport, works and infrastructure, minister of information and communication infrastructure, minister of health and social welfare, minister of basic and secondary education, minister of higher education, research, science and technology, minster of petroleum and minister of energy.

People are waiting to find out whether the appointees will meet the criteria established by the Constitution to ensure professionalism and competence in discharging public functions.