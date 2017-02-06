Gambia: Detained for Nine Months Without Trial or Interrogation

Mr. Sanusi Sanyang, a painter, who works at Batokunku Village, was arrested and detained unlawfully without being brought to court for about 9 months.

The United Democratic Party (UDP) supporter told Foroyaa that during his nine months detention, he was never interrogated by anyone.

Mr Sanyang was released on 23 January, 2017 around 6pm after the announcement by President Barrow that all detainees held unlawfully should be released. "I was held at the confinement Unit of the Prison [at Mile 2] alongside other prisoners that were [sentenced to] life imprisonment. I thank the new government for my freedom as I have escaped death after Jammeh has left power and gone to exile," he asserted.

On how he got arrested, Mr. Sanyang said, one day, he returned home from work and a man told him to run away because he is in a trap and he will be arrested.

Two days later, on May 10, 2016 he was arrested and taken to the NIA headquarters where he received inhuman and degrading treatment, he added. He said at some point it was difficult for him to open his eyes as he was subjected to degrading treatment by his captors.

"I was forced to write a statement when I do not know the reason for my arrest," Sanyang explained.

He further narrated how the inhuman and degrading treatment continued.

According to him, when a detainee is sick in prison, he is hardly taken to hospital since the wardens often prefer to treat him/her in prison.

He described the food served to them as poor, noting that it lacks vitamin and the prisoners are treated inhumanly.

He said at Mile 2, he was kept in solitary confinement in a cell for three (3) months without freedom to go out which affected his vision. He however pointed out that he was later allowed to walk within the prison yard.