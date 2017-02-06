4 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Message From Ghandour to His American Counterpart

Khartoum — Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour sent a congratulatory message to the new US Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson on occasion of his appointment as Secretary of State.

Prof. Ghandour said each of Sudan and US share numerous values , goals and facing similar challenges, referring to what the two countries have achieved over the five tracks, top of which are counterterrorism, regional security, peace in Sudan and South Sudan State, and humanitarian aid.

The Minister said he is looking forward to working with his American counterpart to enhance bilateral cooperation over all issues of common concern.

