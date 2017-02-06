4 February 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Makerere Don Releases Students Marks, Demands Shs11 Million

By Blanshe Musinguzi

Kampala — More than 150 Makerere University students on Thursday breathed a sigh of relief after a former lecturer who had withheld students marks and scripts succumbed to pressure and surrendered students' scripts to the university management.

Mr David Opiro, then, an assistant lecturer at the department of Planning and Applied Statistics, taught third-year students of Fundamentals of Marketing between February and May 2016. He was later hired by a former colleague (Dr James Wokadala), the head of department Planning and Applied Statistics, to help him administer exams and mark the scripts but refused to submit marks demanding salary arrears and incentive amounting to Shs11 million.

The lecturer created a crisis at the university since the students are set to graduate later this month. The university management reacted by suspending Dr Wakadala and asking police to have Mr Opiro arrested.

The university had given Mr Opiro up to Thursday to release the marks and the students scripts or ask the students to re-sit the paper in question ahead of the graduation ceremony.

Saturday Monitor understands that when the lecturer got information about his impending arrest, he approached the university for talks before he accepted to submit the students marks. Other sources at Makerere University, however, talked of a deal between the two parties. According to an agreement seen by Saturday Monitor, Mr Opiro is demanding February 2016 salary and incentive arrears totalling to Shs11m. He was appointed on contract by Makerere University from September 2010 to June 30, 2016. As a teaching assistant, he was charged with teaching, setting exams and coursework, marking and supervising students

"The first party shall pay the second party the February 2016 salary arrears together with the incentives for the month of November 2015 to March 2016 within 30 days from the date of execution of this undertaking," reads the agreement in part.

According to the agreement, Makerere University also revoked an earlier request to arrest Mr Opiro and also lifted Dr Wokadala's suspension. Dr Wokadala had been suspended for failure to explain why he hired Mr Opiro and irregularly gave him students' scripts.

