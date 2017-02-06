4 February 2017

Tanzania: CCM Shelves Birthday Fete

Photo: Daily News
Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) members at a public rally.
By Matern Kayera

Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM) has cancelled celebrations to mark its 40th anniversary scheduled for tomorrow.

Party Ideology and Publicist secretary, Mr Humphrey Polepole told journalists in Dodoma that instead of celebrating members should take part in community activities including cleanliness, building classes, health centres, wards and comforting patients in hospitals.

"Party members and leaders from regional to cell level have to conduct internal meetings that will offer opportunity for members to freely discuss party issues notably where the party came from, where it is for now and where it should head.

We want them to have critical discussion on challenges and problems they have and to suggest a new direction that will help in drafting of the party's 2017 guideline," he said.

