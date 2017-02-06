Sudan: Hassabo Renews Sudan Commitment to International Laws and Conventions On Money Laundering and Terrorism Funding

Khartoum — Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman has renewed Sudan commitment to all international laws and conventions pertinent to money laundering and funding of terrorism.

The Vice-President got acquainted while he was chairing meeting of the National Committee for Combating Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing at the Council of Ministers' General Secretariat, Saturday, with work of the Committee during the past period.

He said that Sudan has met all international requirements and laws relevant to money laundering that contributed to lifting of sanctions against Sudan.

Rapporteur of the Committee, Dr Haider Abbas said in a statement to SUNA that the meeting discussed Sudan readiness for the second round of assessment in field of combating money laundering and terrorism funding and achievements scored so far.