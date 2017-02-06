4 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Hassabo Renews Sudan Commitment to International Laws and Conventions On Money Laundering and Terrorism Funding

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman has renewed Sudan commitment to all international laws and conventions pertinent to money laundering and funding of terrorism.

The Vice-President got acquainted while he was chairing meeting of the National Committee for Combating Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing at the Council of Ministers' General Secretariat, Saturday, with work of the Committee during the past period.

He said that Sudan has met all international requirements and laws relevant to money laundering that contributed to lifting of sanctions against Sudan.

Rapporteur of the Committee, Dr Haider Abbas said in a statement to SUNA that the meeting discussed Sudan readiness for the second round of assessment in field of combating money laundering and terrorism funding and achievements scored so far.

Sudan

President Al-Bashir Accuses Egypt of Supporting Sudanese Opposition

Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir accused Egypt of supporting Sudanese opposition, while threatening to resort to the UN… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.