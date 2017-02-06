4 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Assistant of President Attends Salah Wansi Anti-Cancer Marathon

Khartoum — Assistant of President of the Republic, Maj. Gen. Abdul-Rahamn Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi attended Salah Wansi marathon for fight against cancer organized by Salah Wansi Foundation for Research and Combating Cancer as part of activities of the World Cancer Day.

The celebration was also attended by a number of federal ministers and members of government of Khartoum State.

The program included a race for children with participation of holders of constitutional positions in addition to other sport activities.

