4 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Rapid Support Forces Welcome Return of Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi to the Country

Khartoum — The Rapid Support Forces welcomed return of Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi , Chairman of National Umma Party to the country from Egypt , considering his return a genuine addition to peace and stability in the country.

The Forces' Official Spokesman, Lt. Col., Adam Salih said in a statement to SUNA, that the return of Al-Mahdi came as response to repeated calls by Presidency of the Republic on Sudanese sons abroad to come back , especially after adoption of the national dialogue outcome and political developments at regional and international arena.

Salih also welcomed signing of Abul-Gasim Imam faction to peace agreement in Doha with the Government, which he considers, supportive to peace process and social reconciliations in Sudan and in Darfur in particular.

