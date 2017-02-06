Sudan: VP - We Will Work for Further Development of Relations With U.S. During the Coming Period

Khartoum — Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman has reiterated that Sudan would work during the coming period for further development of relations with the United States of America, disclosing that Sudan foreign policy is based on exchange of benefits, non-intervention in others affairs, renouncing fundamentalism and terrorism.

He explained Sudan adopts moderate Islam so that it remains safe and stable and away from terrorism.

The Vice-President, addressing reactivation conference of National Congress at Khartoum, Saturday, commended the African countries and the African Union for their support Sudan's fair issues and for their mass withdrawal from so-called the International Criminal Court (ICC).

He also lauded stances of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sultanate of Oman, Kuwait and Egypt for their continued support to Sudan at regional and international forums.

Hassabo affirmed that Darfur is now safe no existence for armed movements there and that dialogue is continuing at South Kordofan and Blue Nile with gun holders to engage in national dialogue.

The Vice-President said the NC has laid down a political multi-party experiment through which power would be transferred peacefully, renewing call for opponents to engage in national dialogue.

The Vice-President, meanwhile, stressed continuation of policies on alleviating burdens of cost of living for people, and increase of production and productivity.

In the same context, governor of Khartoum State and Chairman of the National Congress in the State, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Rahim Mohamed Hussein called for reactivation of Zakat committees at State quarters and for dissemination of spirit of takaful(solidarity ) among the Khartoum State 's components.