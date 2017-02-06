The SPAR South Africa Proteas national side ended their netball Quad Series in London on Sunday, going down 70-39 to the Silver Ferns of New Zealand.

The result meant the Silver Ferns finished runners-up in the Quad Series after completing a well-crafted win. Building on a solid platform throughout the match, the Silver Ferns completed an impressive performance by getting all their players out onto court and ending with a decisive and effective outing.

Goal shooter Te Paea Selby-Ricket was the only change to the Silver Ferns starting line-up from the previous encounter against England for the match-up against an ever-improving South Africa.

Experienced Silver Ferns vice-captain Maria Tutaia picked up from where she left off against England with an impressive opening, making her presence felt through strong movement and ease of conversion from long range in the shooting circle.

After the match SPAR Proteas coach Norma Plummer said: 'We were certainly in the game today and it's very much needed for us to be physically conditioned to the level of the opposition as they have both height and strength.

'These are mainly the components we lack at this level, we very much need our girls to take part in a strength and conditioning programme to compete better in future.'

SPAR Proteas Shooting Statistics

Potgieter: 30/36 @ 83%

Lombard: 5/8 @ 63%

Stolz: 4/7 @ 57%