Reports from Kwimba District that trees have been felled to get firewood for brewing illicit gin,which causes serious health problems leading to deaths of at least four youth every month, cannot be taken lightly.

We share the district authorities' deep concern about deforestation and lethal brew consumption. However, we can cast our net wider.Both deforestation and consumption of illicit brews are national problems. An average of 400,000 hectares are felled annually.

Months ago, many men in Rombo were accused of abandoning their families and spending hours in binge drinking instead of working. Heavy illicit brew drinking and poor diets were leading them to early graves.

The World Health Organisation has persistently warned about harmful alcohol results to health, societies and economies.

Tanzania Ruling Party Cancels 40th Anniversary for Community WorkAlcohol consumption causes more than 200 diseases as well as injuries resulting from violence and road accidents. Millions of Tanzanians consume brews laced with methanol, which harms the central nervous system and can cause blindness, coma and even death. Let's tackle illicit and irresponsible alcohol use as well as step up a campaign against indiscriminate tree felling.According to BMI Research, a favourable economic outlook will ensure Tanzania remains amongst the most profitable regional markets over the 2019 forecast period. But all alcoholic beverages should be consumed moderately.

According to BMI Research, a favourable economic outlook will ensure Tanzania remains amongst the most profitable regional markets over the 2019 forecast period. But all alcoholic beverages should be consumed moderately.