6 February 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Govt Launches Waste-to-Wealth Programme in Cross River

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abosede Musari

Abuja — The Federal Government and Cross River State have launched the waste-to-wealth programme aimed at generating employment and manage waste in the state. Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, laid the foundation for the project at the weekend at Idundu Industrial Layout, Calabar, where the dumpsite is domiciled.

The programme, according to the minister, would enable Nigerians convert waste to valuable goods and services that will help "create wealth, employment, reduce poverty, defeat hunger and help stimulate national consciousness to the power of science and technology as an important instrument for national rebirth."

Cross River State Governor Benedict Ayade, who was represented by his deputy, Professor Ivara Esu, expressed excitement that the project was brought to Calabar as a pilot state in the waste-to-wealth programme.

Ayade noted that the project would help in the production of biogas, organic waste and feeds for aquatic culture in Calabar.He appealed to the Federal Government to increase the funding for the project so as to have a proper implementation.

Nigeria

Lagos Clamps Down On Illegal Abattoirs, Cattle Markets

In a renewed effort to stem the tide of illegal operations, prevent the sale of unwholesome meat and improve hygiene… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.