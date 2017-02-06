Nigeria: Govt Launches Waste-to-Wealth Programme in Cross River

Abuja — The Federal Government and Cross River State have launched the waste-to-wealth programme aimed at generating employment and manage waste in the state. Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, laid the foundation for the project at the weekend at Idundu Industrial Layout, Calabar, where the dumpsite is domiciled.

The programme, according to the minister, would enable Nigerians convert waste to valuable goods and services that will help "create wealth, employment, reduce poverty, defeat hunger and help stimulate national consciousness to the power of science and technology as an important instrument for national rebirth."

Cross River State Governor Benedict Ayade, who was represented by his deputy, Professor Ivara Esu, expressed excitement that the project was brought to Calabar as a pilot state in the waste-to-wealth programme.

Ayade noted that the project would help in the production of biogas, organic waste and feeds for aquatic culture in Calabar.He appealed to the Federal Government to increase the funding for the project so as to have a proper implementation.