Nigeria: Pastor's Wife Wins Beauty Contest

Photo: Leadership

Onyinye Obiora-Okoye.

The Maiden Edition of 'Mrs Accolade Nigeria' beauty pageant awards staged at the Abuja Sheraton Hotels and Tower recently with high profile celebrities in attendance witnessed the crowning of Mrs Onyinye Obiora-Okoye as the first Mrs Accolade winner 2016 -2017'.

The newly crowned queen, a mother of three, married to Pastor David Obiora Okoye is highly educated with academic certificates that includes Bachelor of Arts degree in History, Advanced Diploma in Personnel Management, Master's degree in History and currently a PhD student in Benue state University.

She was indeed the cynosure of all eyes as she dazzled on stage impressively to the excitement of both the judges and the overwhelming audience. Judges rated her performance as eye-catching and commendably arresting.

Mrs Onyinye Obiora-Okoye who carted away a brand new car ?and cash prize is not new in beauty pageant shows as she had won several other awards that include Miss LAWSAN 2004, Benue State University,? 1st Runner- up - Miss Benue 2006, ?Queen Nassarawa 2008, ?1st Runner up Queen Nigeria 2008 and1st Runner up Nwa Ada Igbo 2012?.

The soft spoken ex- beauty queen was also crowned the? highly prestigious Oriflame Face of Nigeria in 2015, Iconic Queen Mother 2014, ?Woman on Fire 2015? before finally emerging the star winner of? Mrs Accolade Nigeria 2016.

With her community service project to Inspire and support the less privileged people all over the country and in her community tagged; "R. E.A.C.H, acronym for 'Remember that Every Action Can Help" she believes that there's need for every woman to be more productively involved in contributing to sustainable development in the country.

Other attraction at the event was the Accolade excellence award with several selected distinguished personalities given an award and honoured for an outstanding performance in their individual fields of endearour.

The Chief Executive Officer and Project director of Mrs Accolade beauty pageant award, Mrs Ginika Tor congratulated the winners for their feat and promised to support them in whatever capacity to ensure they reign supreme.