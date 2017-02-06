Rwanda: Re-Elected Volleyball Body President Calls for Unity

Moments after being re-elected for a second four-year term, Rwanda Volleyball Federation (FRVB) president, Gustave Nkurunziza appealed for unity within the local volleyball fraternity, insisting that it is the only way the sport is going to develop.

Nkurunziza won comfortably after beating his opponent, Leandre Karekezi, the former Gisagara mayor, by 18-9 votes during elections held on Saturday at Amahoro National Stadium.

"I feel honoured to win your mandate to lead our federation for another four years, re-electing me means that you still believe in my ability to take Rwandan volleyball forward, and I can't take that for grated," Nkurunziza said in his acceptance speech.

Nkurunziza further noted that, "Elections are neither a matter of life and death nor a war, so regardless of who wins, we all need to stay united and work together to continue what we have been striving to achieve."

Karekezi said the election exercise was "free and fair" and admitted that his opponent is a worthy winner.

"Nkurunziza is experienced, hehas all the qualities to continue his work, he has spent many years working in the federation as a treasurer and in the committee, I wish him all the best," he noted.

Meanwhile, Julius Kansiime retained the 1st vice president position Jean Paul Libanje was elected the 2nd vice president, while Adalbert Mfashimana is the new secretary general.