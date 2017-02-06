6 February 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Re-Elected Volleyball Body President Calls for Unity

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jejje Muhinde

Moments after being re-elected for a second four-year term, Rwanda Volleyball Federation (FRVB) president, Gustave Nkurunziza appealed for unity within the local volleyball fraternity, insisting that it is the only way the sport is going to develop.

Nkurunziza won comfortably after beating his opponent, Leandre Karekezi, the former Gisagara mayor, by 18-9 votes during elections held on Saturday at Amahoro National Stadium.

"I feel honoured to win your mandate to lead our federation for another four years, re-electing me means that you still believe in my ability to take Rwandan volleyball forward, and I can't take that for grated," Nkurunziza said in his acceptance speech.

Nkurunziza further noted that, "Elections are neither a matter of life and death nor a war, so regardless of who wins, we all need to stay united and work together to continue what we have been striving to achieve."

Karekezi said the election exercise was "free and fair" and admitted that his opponent is a worthy winner.

"Nkurunziza is experienced, hehas all the qualities to continue his work, he has spent many years working in the federation as a treasurer and in the committee, I wish him all the best," he noted.

Meanwhile, Julius Kansiime retained the 1st vice president position Jean Paul Libanje was elected the 2nd vice president, while Adalbert Mfashimana is the new secretary general.

Rwanda

Police Explain Dismissal of 200 Officers

Following a decision by cabinet last Friday to dismiss 198 police officers, Rwanda National Police (RNP) has stressed… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.