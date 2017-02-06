6 February 2017

Uganda: Patients Overwhelm Health Facilities in Busia

By Mudangha Kolyangha

Busia — The increasing number of patients seeking treatment at the only two government health facilities in Busia Municipality is crippling service delivery, MP Geoffrey Macho, has said.

Speaking during a meeting last Friday at Busia Municipality Health Centre 1V, Mr Macho said patients travel from as far as Kenya, Namayingo, Bugiri and Tororo to get treatment, which leaves the health staff overwhelmed as well as causing drug stock outs.

"The health status in the municipality needs government intervention. If we are to improve the situation in terms of health service delivery, something must be done urgently," Mr Macho said.

The meeting that attracted politicians, religious leaders, and other stakeholders, aimed at creating strategies to address the prevailing challenges.

Busia Municipality Health Centre 1V in-charge Dr Yusuf Lule said the staffing level at the facility stands at 41 instead of 58 causing a deficit of 17 health workers.

"This calls for more recruitment of health workers to match the prevailing number of patients seeking treatment," Dr Lule said

He urged government to increase the budget for drugs. Currently, the facility treats more than 55,000 people, including those from other districts and Kenya near the border.

"The facility is given drugs worth Shs11m. This is not enough since the health facility is overwhelmed by a big turn up of people. Government should increase the money for drugs" Dr Lule said.

