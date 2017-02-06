Uganda: President Warns Against Begging

Lira — President Museveni has cautioned people against indulging themselves in the culture of begging, saying the practice causes absolute poverty.

The President said Good Samaritans are sustaining a begging culture and that many people asking for money are "not working hard to get out of poverty, but are choosing to beg".

Mr Museveni made the remarks last Thursday while launching the Ministry of Lands zonal office in Lira District.

"People should get out of poverty through labour but not begging. You cannot get out of chan (poverty) through kwayo (begging)," he said.

The President likened beggars to a Leukemia patient, who requires regular blood transfusion to live.

"There is a cancer called Leukemia. Now when your body cannot make its own remo (blood), you depend on blood transfusion. They put in blood, after two weeks it is finished; they put in more blood, it is finished [again]. How can you go on like that?" he asked.

"So when you want to fight poverty through begging, it's not a good idea. In fact when you try to get out of poverty through begging you spread poverty. Even the one who gives you also becomes poor," Mr Museveni said.

In order to ease land transactions, the Lands ministry divided up the country into 22 cadastre zonal areas to include Arua, Lira, Mukono, Gulu, Masindi, Mbale, Jinja, Mbarara, Masaka, Soroti, Tororo and Kabale. Others are Moroto, Kibaale, Kabale, Kabarole, Wakiso, Luweero, Mityana, Rukungiri and Kampala.

Of these zonal offices, 13 have been constructed in the districts of Arua, Masindi, Gulu, Lira, Jinja, Mbale, Wakiso, Masaka, Kabarole, Kampala, Mbarara, Mukono and Kibaale.

Lands minister Betty Amongi said her ministry has begun the construction of nine other zonal offices in Kabale, Luweero, Mityana, Mpigi, Moroto, Rukungiri, Soroti, Mukono and Tororo.

Lira Municipality MP Jimmy Akena called upon Ugandans to unite for the good of the country.

Mr Akena who is the leader of a faction of Uganda Peoples Congress, said: "His Excellency and I believe that there is a possibility that Uganda can be more united."

Mr Akena, who is husband of Ms Amongi, added: "The significance to me as a leader of a political party is that there can be a common destiny for all the people of Uganda. And that destiny entails all of us working in the best interest of all the citizens of this great country."