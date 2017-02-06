South Africa: Cape Town Man in Dock for Murder of Mother, Twin Sister

A man accused of stabbing his sleeping mother and twin sister to death in front of a 5-year-old relative is expected to appear in the Strand Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The 22-year-old suspect was caught by police on the N2 highway after fleeing his home on foot following the murders on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the man had returned home in the early hours of the morning, where he found his 60-year-old mother and 22-year-old sister asleep.

Both were knifed to death.

"The motive is unknown at this stage," Rwexana said on Monday.

A 5-year-old relative witnessed the bloody murders and ward councillor Sithembile Mfecane, who visited the family's home after the incident, said he was trying to arrange trauma counselling for the child.

"He told me he is okay, but the fact remains he is just a little boy who is still growing up," Mfecane told News24.

"The murdered young woman also had a 4-month-old baby. The community is concerned about who will care for this child as its father is in the Eastern Cape."

