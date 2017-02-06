6 February 2017

Africa: What They Said at the Africa Cup of Nations

Cameroon team players and Cameroon's Belgian coach Hugo Broos (C) celebrate after beating Egypt 2-1 to win the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations final football match between Egypt and Cameroon at the Stade de l'Amitie Sino-Gabonaise in Libreville.
"I had a feeling that I was going to save the final two penalties."

- 44-year-old Egypt goalkeeping hero Essam El Hadary after saving two penalties in semi-final shootout win over Burkina Faso

"The bags of a coach are always half-packed -- ready to stay, ready to go."

- Uganda coach Milutin Sredojevic

"Everybody is alive."

- Ghana coach Avram Grant responds to a media query about injuries

"We want to play on good pitches, we want to pass, but we cannot."

- Avram Grant slams Port-Gentil pitch

"The pitch is horrendous and really tough to control the ball on, to run on."

- damning verdict of Port-Gentil pitch from Mali's Bakary Sako

"It has not been scientifically proven that injuries are related to the pitches."

- CAF spokesman Junior Binyam reacts to criticism of Cup of Nations pitches

"Let the players not expect the pitches in Africa to be like those in Europe."

- CAF official and former Senegal star Khalilou Fadiga

"I was unable to revitalise the players. I did not find the key to success."

