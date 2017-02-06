Africa: What They Said at the Africa Cup of Nations

"I had a feeling that I was going to save the final two penalties."
- 44-year-old Egypt goalkeeping hero Essam El Hadary after saving two penalties in semi-final shootout win over Burkina Faso
"The bags of a coach are always half-packed -- ready to stay, ready to go."
- Uganda coach Milutin Sredojevic
"Everybody is alive."
- Ghana coach Avram Grant responds to a media query about injuries
"We want to play on good pitches, we want to pass, but we cannot."
- Avram Grant slams Port-Gentil pitch
"The pitch is horrendous and really tough to control the ball on, to run on."
- damning verdict of Port-Gentil pitch from Mali's Bakary Sako
"It has not been scientifically proven that injuries are related to the pitches."
- CAF spokesman Junior Binyam reacts to criticism of Cup of Nations pitches
"Let the players not expect the pitches in Africa to be like those in Europe."
- CAF official and former Senegal star Khalilou Fadiga
"I was unable to revitalise the players. I did not find the key to success."