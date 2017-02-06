Nigeria: Australia Seeks Stronger Ties With Nigeria

The Government of Australia has expressed readiness to deepen bilateral trade relations with Nigeria, the country's High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Paul Lehmann, has said.

Speaking at a reception to mark Australia National Day in Abuja weekend, the envoy said the country had always enjoyed strong relations with Nigeria in area of export of petroleum and agricultural products.

But the two countries, he said, have enormous potentials to grow the relations to include intangible, knowledge-based economy.

"We would like to see the relations expand and cover the growing areas for example - the human and intellectual capital, the ideas and researches by our universities, research institutions and students. These are the areas that we can do even more," he said.