Dodoma — Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) celebrated its 40th anniversary since its establishment in Dodoma yesterday, committing to bank its efforts on innovation, democracy as well as getting the party back to the people.

Established on February 5, 1977, Africa's oldest political party formed after a 'marriage' between Tanganyika African National Union (TANU) and Afro-Shirazi Party (ASP), the party marked its top event in the absence of its national chairman, President John Magufuli. CCM Deputy Chairman (Mainland), Mr Philip Mangula, CCM Secretary General, Mr Abdulrahman Kinana, Prime Minister, Mr Kassim Majaliwa and National Assembly Speaker, Mr Job Ndugai, attended the ceremony.

Former party's chairpersons and president(s) Mr Jakaya Kikwete, Benjamin Mkapa and Ali Hassan Mwinyi did not attend the event, signalling the party's commitment to cut down spending as earlier announced by the National Chairman and President Magufuli.

Speaking at the event, Mr Kinana said good implementation of the party's principles, continued innovation and execution of the election manifesto had helped the party maintain a clear lead in all polls.

"The 2015 general election is a clear example. We won 195 parliamentary seats and 2,875 councils out of 3,946 wards ... this is equivalent to 73.86 per cent and 72.68 per cent respectively," he quipped.

He said for the last 25 years since multiparty, the party emerged victorious, not because of its age but owing to commitments of improving democracy within and outside the party. "There were challenges yes ... but democracy is at highest level within the party," he said.

"CCM is not dictated by a personal or a group of individuals, it is under members who have the supreme power over any decision." He went on to note, the party had developed good principles which allow free expression and power to decide - all which are documented in the party's constitution. However, he was careful to note the party had a greater task ahead to improve people's lives and the national economy.

Mr Kinana raised concern over multiplicity of taxes facing small-scale entrepreneurs and agricultural sector charging it's time to make an end for the decades-long problem. "Coffee farmers are facing at least 26 tax ranges, there are 11 more on cashewnuts and fishing ... we need to strategise on how best we can end this problem," he said.

Mr Mangula said CCM is celebrating a lot, including improved infrastructure and social service provision. He said for the last 40 years, Tanzania has made remarkable revolution in the areas of education building more than 50 university colleges. "We want to take this country to the greater level. The level of economy in the 1950s is different.

Back then in the village it was hard to spot a motorcycle. Today there are countless in the villages," he observed. However, Mr Majaliwa told the full-packed gathering that the government was committed to implement the 2015 election manifesto.

The CCM-CC member further urged party members to help the government in administering and executing pledges made during the 2015 general elections.