25 November 2016

Voice of America (Washington, DC)

South Africa: Fresh Hope for Zimbabweans With Special Permits in South Africa

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Dylan Thomas/DFID
Lazarus came to South Africa to get an education (file photo).

South Africa’s Minister of Home Affairs Malusi Gigaba tells Studio 7 in an exclusive interview that his government is considering various options for close to 200,000 Zimbabweans, whose special permits are set to expire on December 31, 2017.

The minister's move is likely to bring temporary relief to the Zimbabweans since the department had earlier on made it clear that they must go back home when their permits expire.

South Africa introduced the Zimbabwe Special Permit (ZSP) program in 2015 following the phasing out of a similar program that catered for the needs of Zimbabweans living in that country,

In 2015, the South African government received over 200,000 ZSP permit applications for adjudication. Out of this number 185,075 applications were approved and the majority of them dispatched and collected. Over 12,000 applications were rejected.

Gigaba has stressed that after the expiry of all ZSP permits on December 31, 2017, the permit holders will be expected to return to Zimbabwe as they were not expected to be renew them.

More on This

Home Affairs Says No Renewal of Zimbabwe Special Permit

A Whatsapp message has been circulating claiming officials said the Zimbabwean Special Permit will be renewed. Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.