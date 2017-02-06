6 February 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Be Calm, Envoy Counsels Detained Tanzanians

Tagged:

Related Topics

Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Co-operation, Ambassador Ramadhan Mwinyi, has asked the eight Tanzanians remanded at Mzuzu Prison in Malawi for criminal trespass at a uranium mine, to remain calm as the government works to resolve the matter.

The envoy visited the Tanzanians yesterday accompanied by the Ruvuma Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS), Hassan Bendekeya and other officials from the ministry and the Tanzania High Commission in Malawi. "There are ongoing discussions at various levels between the governments of Tanzania and Malawi.

Hopes are high that the matter will be resolved in the near future," Amb. Mwinyi told the Tanzanians who have been in custody in Malawi since December, last year. He arrived in Lilongwe to take part in the Joint Permanent Commission for Co-operation (JPCC) between the two countries.

He travelled 400 kilometres from the Malawian capital of Lilongwe to Mzuzu Prison where the Tanzanians are being remanded.

"I am here to inform you that efforts are underway at various levels between the two governments to resolve the matter," he said. "Just recently when President John Magufuli and his Malawian counterpart , Prof Peter Mutharika, met on the sidelines of the African Union (AU) Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, your detention is among issues discussed by the two leaders."

A statement issued by the foreign ministry's communication unit said Amb. Mwinyi was pleased to find the detained Tanzanians in good health. "My visit today and previous ones by officials from Tanzania shows that the Fifth Phase Government under Dr Magufuli is committed to serve people of all social status whenever they are," he said. The eight Tanzanians, including two women, remain in custody in Malawi charged with criminal trespass in that country's Kayerekera Uranium Mine.

Officials from Malawi suspected the Tanzanians for 'spying' at the mine. It was reported that the eight were arrested on suspicion that they were sent by the government of Tanzania to find out whether Malawi was making nuclear weapons from the uranium mine.

It has since then been learned that the eight are farmers and artisanal miners who travelled to Malawi under the Catholic Church's non-governmental organization (NGO), Caritas, who were on a study tour on effects of uranium mining.

Tanzania

Arusha Embarks On Robot Making Preparations

Robots, the programmable machines that can be dispatched to perform certain duties are currently being manufactured in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.