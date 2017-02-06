6 February 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: One Voice Nigeria On Protest Without Tuface Idibia

Photo: Femi Adebesin-Kuti/The Guardian
OneVoiceNigeria anti government protest at the National stadium, Lagos.
By Imanuel Jannah

A coalition of civil society organizations under the umbrella of One Voice Nigeria Monday has proceeded with the planned protested without its chief covener -Tuface Idibia.

According to co-convener, Ezenwa Nwagwu, the protest is an aggregation of the groanings of the Nigerian people under the present economic challenges rocking the nation.

He said the protest is a formal appeal to all elected officials in the country to rise to the challenges of their respective offices and find a lasting solution to the hardship faced by Nigerians.

Meanwhile, Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN) has described as vague the demands of the protesters and called for the articulation of the demands of the One Voice Nigeria group in more specific and practical terms.

Details coming soon...

