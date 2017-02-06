Cameroon: Bamenda - Teachers Trade Unions Suspend Strike Action

Gains of dialogue points agreed at the Ad hoc Inter- Ministerial Committee and teachers' trade unions paid off with the suspension of the strike on February 4, 2017.

On the strength of Friday 3, 2017 release, the All Anglophone Teachers Trade Unions have suspended the strike action which started on November 21, 2016. The venue was the North West Governor's Office where union leaders called for the resumption of classes today Monday February 6, 2017 at 7:30 am. It emerged from the teachers union that gains, evident in dialogue points agreed with the government in the Ad hoc-Ministerial Committee to examine and seek solutions to concerns raised by teachers and injustice, especially to children deprived of their right to education, inspired the decision suspending the strike. The leader of Cameroon Teachers Trade Union (CATTU), Semme Valentine, Presbyterian Education Teachers Trade Union (PEATTU), Afu Stephen, Teachers Association of Cameroon (TAC), Tameh Valentine and Baptist Teachers Trade Union (BATTUC), Ayeah Emmanuel signed the release which appeals for teachers to return to classrooms and work with dedication for children to catch up with lost time and adequately prepare for all their examinations while other competent actors continue deliberating on other issues with the powers that be. The union leaders acknowledged the quality of work in terms of reference and timeliness by the Ad hoc Inter-Ministerial Committee, evident in resolutions and recommendations and urged the government to immediately embark on the implementation of the short, medium and long term gains of the committee's recommendations. The union leaders also acknowledged that the motives of the strike action were derailed from purely professional concerns to issues not directly related to education and appeals for the government to grant amnesty and assure clemency to those arrested during the crisis in order to heal the land so that responsible behaviours, cohesion, harmony and trust may be restored in the communities. They welcomed the creation of the National Commission on the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism in the hope that it will effectively address issues of co-existence. The suspension event was witnessed amongst others by North West Governor, Adolphe Lele Lafrique.