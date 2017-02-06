6 February 2017

allAfrica.com

Botswana: Opposition Unite to Challenge Khama for Power

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: /Paulo Filgueiras/UN
President Ian Khama of Botswana.

Opposition parties, in what is often referred to one of Africa's most stable democracies, have decided to form a coalition to challenge the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), according to Mmegi Online. The moves comes as parties prepare for the nation's 2019 poll.

Currently led by President Ian Khama, the BDP has been governing the nation since 1966, but has come under some criticism for slow economic growth and high levels of unemployment among the youth.

The coalition called the Umbrella for Democratic Change is a partnership between the Botswana National Front, Botswana Congress Party, Botswana Movement for Democracy and the Botswana People's Party.

The National Executive Committee will have sixteen members - four from each party, Mmegi reports.

Botswana

Expectations From Budget Speech

With the Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Kenneth Matambo, set to deliver the 2017/18 budget speech this… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.