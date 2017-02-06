Botswana: Opposition Unite to Challenge Khama for Power

Opposition parties, in what is often referred to one of Africa's most stable democracies, have decided to form a coalition to challenge the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), according to Mmegi Online. The moves comes as parties prepare for the nation's 2019 poll.

Currently led by President Ian Khama, the BDP has been governing the nation since 1966, but has come under some criticism for slow economic growth and high levels of unemployment among the youth.

The coalition called the Umbrella for Democratic Change is a partnership between the Botswana National Front, Botswana Congress Party, Botswana Movement for Democracy and the Botswana People's Party.

The National Executive Committee will have sixteen members - four from each party, Mmegi reports.