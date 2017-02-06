South Africa: Update From Olympic House

We welcome all our stakeholders back for yet another sporting year, where, as always, we continue to strive to take South African sport to a higher level.

SASCOC has already hit the ground running as we enthusiastically begin a new year, and a new cycle in preparation for the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

In this new cycle, we are envisaging an even more successful period where we take lessons learnt in the 2013-2016 cycle and especially at the Rio 2016 Olympics and Paralympics and hope we improve on those standards, moving forward to Tokyo 2020.

In the first half of the year, SASCOC will be holding a general meeting to give an update to the members on the strategy to be implemented in the 2017-2020 cycle to ensure the improvement, development and success of sport in South Africa. This will be an important platform where the National Federations are given an opportunity to bring their ideas to the table so that we all work collectively to take sport to a higher level.

Other General meetings will be held in due course on dates to be advised, as stipulated by our constitution.

In relation to multi-code Games, this year we will be delivering Team SA to the World Games in Wroclaw, Poland and the Commonwealth Youth Games in Nassau, Bahamas. Both will be held in the second half of the year in July.

We have already kick-started the process of preparation and have held meetings with the various National Federations on team delivery for both aforementioned games as well as the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Led by the vision "To create a system that enables the identification and development of the holistic high performance sporting potential of all South Africans and ensures fundamental transformation in sport, in support of nation building," the areas of High Performance and Coaching remain the core of our business. As such, during this new cycle we will ensure that we devise feasible strategies to warrant that these aspects are well catered for in order to develop sport.

Besides the Games, we will be working on other sport developmental projects and events held annually.

To our athletes around the country, we will continue to support you as much as we can so that you can perform well at your various sporting events and ultimately at the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo. Preparation should begin now because even though four years may sound like a long time, in sporting terms it's a very short time for high level athletes' training.

We would never be able to deliver any team or excel in our projects without our sponsors, so we wish all our sponsors well during this new cycle and express sincere gratitude for your support and continuous efforts to ensure that Team SA is well catered for thus far.

We also continue to urge the corporate world to assist with sponsorship so that we build a better Team SA brand that remains competitive in the international arena.