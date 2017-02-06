Uganda: Court of Appeal Throws Aruu North MP Out of Parliament

The Court of Appeal has nullified the election of Ms Lucy Achiro Otim as the new Member of Parliament for Aruu North Constituency in Pader District, citing noncompliance with the election laws.

The same court has consequently ordered the Electoral Commission to organise fresh elections in the area.

Three judges; Richard Buteera, Barishaki Cheborion and Paul Mugamba dismissed an appeal by Ms Achiro in which she had faulted the high court judge, David Matovu who had initially ruled for the nullification of the same.

Court of Appeal agreed with high court that what transpired at the magistrate's court and the police station at Pader did not conform to the electoral laws of Uganda.

Judges held that the ballot boxes were destroyed and the chief magistrate was not able to order for a recount.

Under the law where margins are very narrow (50 and below), and in the present case only 2, justice will be done and seen to be done if a vote recount is ordered and carried out right from the word go which did not happen.

This is the first election appeal to be decided by the Court of Appeal in regard to the last year's parliamentary elections. The Court of Appeal is the last court to determine election petitions for parliamentary and local government and its decisions are final.

Background

National Resistance Movement (NRM)'s Nabinson Kidega, who lost the seat in the February 18 elections sued Ms Aciro and the Electoral Commission for alleged noncompliance with the electoral laws.

Mr Kidega, who contested on the NRM ticket but lost to Ms Achiro, an Independent candidate, petitioned the Gulu High Court seeking nullification of the election results that saw him lose by only two votes.

Ms Achiro polled 8,599 of the total votes against Mr Kidega's 8,597. In his April 2 petition, Mr Kidega accused his rival and the Electoral Commission of connivance to strip him of victory.

Through his lawyers, Mr Kidega states that he was not satisfied with EC and how it conducted elections where his rival destroyed election results meant to be recounted.

In February, the Kitgum Magistrates Court ordered for a vote recount but it was never conducted after boxes containing some of the ballots were destroyed by rowdy residents who raided Pader Central Police Station where they were being kept.