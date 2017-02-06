6 February 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Reggae Lovers Celebrate Bob Marley's Birthday in Nairobi

Photo: Bob Marley Official Site
Bob Marley.
By Hilary Kimuyu

Thirty six years after his death, the legacy of legendary reggae singer Bob Marley lives on. On Saturday night, reggae lovers in Nairobi crowded Spree Club to commemorate king of reggae ' s birthday.

A birthday anniversary celebrations in honour of Marley were held across town and another one is scheduled for Sunday at Scratch Club.

Bob Marley was born on February 6, 1945 in St Ann, Jamaica and would have been 72 on Monday.

The show was organized by renowned DJ family The Agugu Family, Yayo’s Mobile among other sponsors. On Saturday revelers jammed Spree Club and the DJ’s did not disappoint.

The main DJ of the night, DJ Mantell, said it was an honor to be at the club celebrating a legend because of the messages of love and unity that his music espoused.

A cake decorated in Rastafarian colours and image of Bob Marley was cut and and shared out.

