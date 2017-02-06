Nigeria: WASA Promotes Cultural Harmony, Tolerance Among Military Personnel

The Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS Victory), Commodore S. Jubril, on Tuesday applauded the 13 Brigade, Nigerian Army, for organising the 2016 West African Social Activity (WASA), saying its an opportunity to promote cultural harmony and tolerance among military personnel.

He made the commendation in his address at the occasion, held at the 13 brigade, Calabar.

According to Jubril, who was the special guest at the event, WASA gives military personnel an ample opportunity to socialize with their families, friends and partners.

"The import of the WASA, apart from its history which you have already been told, basically is to promote cultural harmony and tolerance among military personnel in the barracks", he said.

Earlier, in his opening remarks at the occasion, the commander, 13 brigadeo, Brig. General Bulama Biu, described WASA as an age long tradition of the Nigerian army of bringing all its personnel, families and friends together in a social atmosphere, to mark the end of the year.

Represented by the brigade's Chief Staff Officer, Col. Ralph Nnebeife, Commander Biu traced the origin of WASA to the period of the West African Frontier Force.

He recalled how the colonial masters upheld the WASA tradition in the army inorder to command the confidence of the personnel, as well as foster esprit-de-corps among them towards the discharge of their assigned duties.

He said: "WASA is an accepted age long tradition of the Nigerian army of getting officers' and soldiers' families, as well as our friends together in a social and conducive atmosphere, to mark the end of the year."

The commander described the recent WASA as a memorable one, adding that it was also in line with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai's vision "To have a professionally responsive Nigerian army in the discharge of its constitutional roles."

Highlight of the colorful event, which attracted representatives of the Eastern Naval Command, 305 Special Mobility Group, NSCDC among other sister security agencies in the state, was a thug of war contest by wives of the personnel.