6 February 2017

The Independent (Kampala)

Uganda: East African Breweries Limited Registers a 2% Growth in Profit After Tax to Shs 188 Billion

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Julius Businge

Shareholders of the regional beer maker, East African Breweries Limited (eabl) are set to receive a dividend of Kshs 2 (Shs 68) per share even as the company recorded a 2% growth in profit after tax to Shs 188bn in the second half of the year ending December 31, 2016 compared with the previous year.

This is the same amount of dividend that the company's shareholders received during the same period in 2015. EABL's performance was driven by better performance of five out of eight product segments and significant productivity savings.

"The performance has been on the backdrop of significant excise increase in Kenya last year and tough economic and operating conditions elsewhere in the region," said Joyce Munene, the EABL's Group Company Secretary.

Last year, Kenya amended the Alcoholics Drinks Control Act, 2010, repealing Section 68 A that previously granted the remission of excise duty at the rate of 90% on beer made from sorghum, millet or cassava grown in Kenya.

Munene said while Kenya delivered a flat net sales with double digit growth in spirits and Senator keg, which offset the impact of price increase on bottled beers, Uganda registered a 7% growth in net sales driven by a good performance from emerging beer and spirits.

On the other hand, Tanzania experienced a 7% drop in net sales despite double digit growth and triple digit in reserve spirits.

Munene added that the adverse foreign exchange movements and impact of exercise tax increase resulted in a 6% decline in reported net sales during the period.

Uganda

Uganda Soccer Body in Trouble After Cup Exit

Qualifying for the first Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals in nearly four decades might have lit up the eyes of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.