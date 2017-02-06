Africa: Uganda Soccer Body in Trouble After Cup Exit

Kampala — Qualifying for the first Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals in nearly four decades might have lit up the eyes of Cranes fans, but making it past the group stage was always going to be tough.

And so it proved when Uganda became the first country to be eliminated from the 2017 finals in Gabon. There was, however, no shame in performing the way Uganda did.

The deep run that Egypt and Ghana have had in the tournament reflects the undeniable strength of the group Uganda was pooled in along with Mali. The high pain threshold of Cranes fans made sure - even before a ball was kicked - that a poor run in Gabon would not mine destructive impulses. Return tickets were booked pre-tournament for immediately after Cranes played their last group game against Mali in Oyem.

It appears no-one, Ugandans inclusive, gave Cranes an outside chance of upstaging the form book. Some would hasten to add that rightly so. But while marginal defeats to Ghana and Egypt as well as the shared spoils with Mali only add to the feeling of loss, it would not paradoxical to conclude that Uganda left Gabon with a sense of accomplishment. Yet Uganda still finds itself having to do lots of firefighting. In truth, the whirlwind Afcon had all the bravura hallmarks of a cliffhanger. As if Isaac Isinde clanger against Ghana and the prompt reprimand were not surrealistic enough, William Kizito Luwagga's snub of Micho Sredojevic's handshake during the match against Mali added to a deepening sense of anxiety.

Stinging challenge

Confronted with a stinging challenge to his authority, Micho has promised not to ever field the Portugal-based midfield schemer for as long as he is Cranes coach.

That could be until 2018 when the Serb's contract with Fufa comes up for renewal. Or it could be sooner than we are being led to believe.

Luwagga's response has been equally stunning. He has responded to - technically speaking - his boss.